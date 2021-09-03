City suffers from ongoing vandalism

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Trumann continues to experience vandalism in their community. A resident says she’s concerned for kids in the area. Police are making efforts to reduce the destruction.

Within 24 hours of putting a fence up for the city’s first dog park, Mayor Barbara Lewallen says someone tried to push over a section.

That’s not the only thing that has been destroyed this year. “We did put up a wheelchair swing. Unfortunately, it was vandalized, but we will repair and put it back,” said Lewallen.

The swing was put up in the spring at Cedar Park.

Within two weeks, it was torn down.

“Definitely, there are concerns for the kids in the area. I mean, we have handicap kids in the area and children all over Trumann, and up until this year, we really didn’t have anything for them,” said Stephanie Vincent, Trumann resident.

Vincent says the city needs more plans to combat vandalism.

“You have to have some type of surveillance. If I, myself, as a citizen can afford surveillance at my house and I know who’s coming and going, then I think the city can afford something,” said Vincent.

The police department says they’ve looked into getting sky cameras but with the cost well over $50,000, it’s just not in the budget right now. “We’ve got extra patrols in some of the areas where there’s been problems and reports called with the problems,” said Gary Henry, police captain.

Henry says they also restrict people from going to the park at night.

“It’s been an ongoing thing as long as I’ve been here. I’ve been here almost 23 years. That’s just one of the small things between either painting or putting graffiti, vulgar words, vulgar items,” said Henry.

Henry is referencing the skate park that was vandalized in March 2020. It was in such bad shape that the city had to tear it down and put up a new one.

“I wish I had the keys and the answers to stop vandalism, stop people. Just people taking pride and having a little more respect for their surroundings in their area that’s something that’s hard to enforce, so to speak,” said Henry.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.