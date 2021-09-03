COVID cases expected to surge with multiple factors playing a part

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The last holiday of the summer is just a few days away, but that and a few other factors are bringing on concerns for a local hospital.

More than 80 people are in St. Bernards Medical Center with COVID, while 26 are in the ICU and 9 are on ventilators.

Dr. John Norwood, infectious disease doctor at St. Bernards, said they are past preparing, they are expecting a surge.

“We’ve seen increases in patients with COVID-19 after holidays related to people gathering often without masks in close quarters, so if they’re especially if there are people who are not vaccinated were obviously concerned,” said Norwood.

He said it is common for a surge after a holiday, but right now, there are more aspects to consider including the high number of children with COVID.

“A lot of kids have been quarantined and schools are rethinking the mask policies so we’re especially concerned,” said Norwood.

And Hurricane Ida shutting down Louisiana hospitals.

“Their ICU’s a having, are struggling right now so they will they are sending people to other states,” added Norwood.

He said the surge is very concerning.

They’ve already seen a few patients come in from Louisiana so far.

“Certainly, think that there may very well be a surge after any holiday we’ve seen it many times before but between the holidays, the situation in Louisiana we would certainly expect the case numbers will be going up,” Norwood added.

According to data from the Arkansas Hospital Association, hospitals in regions outside the Northeast are seeing a small dip in COVID admits.

The Northeast is not seeing that dip, but it is not seeing an increase, either.

“Right now, we’re probably near capacity but we’ve been able to make things work so far,” said Norwood.

Over a two-week period, the Northeast region of the state saw only a 1% decrease in confirmed patients.

In the past seven days, 14 patients died due to COVID complications at St. Bernards.

