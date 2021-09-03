Major Case Squad activated in Poplar Bluff homicide investigation

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Butler County Major Case Squad has been activated and currently investigating a homicide in Poplar Bluff.

According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, a male with gunshot wounds was found Friday, September 3 on the 200 block of S. E Street.

The victim later died from his injuries.

Police said no further details will be released at this time.

Stay with Heartland News for updates.

