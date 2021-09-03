Jonesboro police, firefighters respond to house fire on Huntington Avenue

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police, firefighters and paramedics are at the scene of a house fire on Huntington Avenue Friday afternoon, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.

Officers got a call about the fire around 3:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West Huntington Avenue.

Details are scarce, but authorities said they were working to get people out of the house.

I am waiting for more details from officials on the scene.



Two ambulances from left the scene.



Also a lot of people that were here left behind the ambulances. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/vHVrt0fXLn — Imani Williams (@ImaniWilliamstv) September 3, 2021

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.

BREAKING NEWS: We're learning about at least one serious injury. Posted by Region 8 News on Friday, September 3, 2021

However, our crew at the scene saw a serious injury due to the fire.

