Jonesboro police, firefighters respond to house fire on Huntington Avenue
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police, firefighters and paramedics are at the scene of a house fire on Huntington Avenue Friday afternoon, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.
Officers got a call about the fire around 3:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West Huntington Avenue.
Details are scarce, but authorities said they were working to get people out of the house.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.
However, our crew at the scene saw a serious injury due to the fire.
