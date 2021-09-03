Energy Alert
Jonesboro police, firefighters respond to house fire on Huntington Avenue

Jonesboro firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a fire in the 800 block of West Huntington Avenue.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police, firefighters and paramedics are at the scene of a house fire on Huntington Avenue Friday afternoon, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.

Officers got a call about the fire around 3:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West Huntington Avenue.

Details are scarce, but authorities said they were working to get people out of the house.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.

BREAKING NEWS: We're learning about at least one serious injury.

Posted by Region 8 News on Friday, September 3, 2021

However, our crew at the scene saw a serious injury due to the fire.

