Local company to expand product line, add at least 100 jobs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A company with longtime ties to Region 8 is expanding and will add at least 100 jobs to its facility in Northwest Arkansas as well, company officials said Thursday.

According to a media release from the company, Hytrol Conveyor Company is expanding its product line at its Fort Smith facility. Officials said the company expanded to Fort Smith earlier this year and had moved its parcel line to the Sebastian County town, adding 250 jobs at the time.

A company official said the opportunity was key for Hytrol.

“We designed this new facility with future expansion and capacity in mind. The success of the parcel project gave our leaders the confidence to move forward with this new product line in Fort Smith,” the director of Fort Smith operations, Phillip Poston, said.

The expansion is also key to the company’s work in conveyors.

“Now, the company is introducing a new product derived from its 24-volt line of conveyors into the facility. Production on that new line is planned to begin as soon as this month and will require 100 new positions in Fort Smith in addition to jobs being added in the Jonesboro facility,” company officials said in the media release.

Company officials said they expect the positions to be filled by the end of the year.

