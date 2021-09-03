Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Parkland school shooting suspect can’t be called ‘animal,’ judge says

FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory...
FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with multiple counts of premeditated murder.(AP Photo/Joel Auerbach, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge says a former student accused of murdering 17 people at a Florida high school cannot be called “animal” or “that thing” during his upcoming trial.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer ruled Friday that it’s impossible to create a complete list of words prosecutors and witnesses won’t be allowed to use to describe Nikolas Cruz.

She sided with his lawyers in ruling out derogatory terms when he’s tried for the 2018 killings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

But she rejected a defense request that Cruz not be called “school shooter,” “killer” or “murderer.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Jonesboro police, the crash happened around 7:35 a.m. at the Parker Road and...
Jonesboro man killed in motorcycle crash
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Benjamin Davis, 34, Jonesboro was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to...
Davis pleads guilty to manslaughter in Nix murder, sentenced to prison
Hospitalizations were also down 23 on Thursday to 1,290, while 355 people remain on ventilators.
Arkansas reaches 7,000 death toll due to COVID-19
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
More than 45 dead after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden arrives in New Orleans to see devastation caused by Ida
CNN interviews the lieutenant colonel in charge of the U.S. military's final 5 C-17 flights...
Mission commander of final US C-17 flight out of Kabul speaks
A bus going through floodwaters is inundated on Wednesday night in New York.
Police look for missing in wake of catastrophic Ida flooding
In this Aug. 31 , 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Army, Afghan children take a piece of chalk...
Afghan evacuation raises concerns about child trafficking
Walmart workers in Food and General Merchandise units will be getting at least a dollar an hour...
Walmart to give raise to more than 500K employees