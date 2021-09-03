Report: State sees slower rate in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations since late July

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas has seen its growth in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths grow at a slower rate than earlier this summer, with health officials saying the pandemic looks to be at a steady state, according to a new report.

According to a report from the UAMS Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health, officials looked at numbers from the Arkansas Department of Health as of Aug. 30 to make estimates through Sept. 30.

“(The) growth in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are growing at a slower rate than in late July and early August. The pandemic appears to be in a steady state, albeit at relatively high levels,” UAMS said in the report.

Officials said they believe the models show the state could have 68,000 new cases by Sept. 28, with an average of about 2,000 cases per day; and 2,700 people hospitalized by Sept. 28, averaging about 80 to 90 a day.

The number of deaths should also average about 30 a day, with officials anticipating possibly as many as 1,000 deaths due to COVID-19 by Sept. 30.

