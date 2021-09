MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - An event will be held Friday in Crittenden County to remember one of the 13 American service members killed in Afghanistan.

A vigil will be held at the Marion Performing Arts Center to honor Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover.

The event starts at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on the Region 8 News Facebook page.

