Watch the 2021 Red Wolves Live Preseason Special

Watch on KAIT, kait8.com & on the Region 8 News app.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Arkansas State football kicks off the 2021 season Saturday against UCA. Get ready for gameday with the Red Wolves Live Preseason Special.

It airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app. Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley break down several scarlet and black storylines.

Segment 1

- Butch Jones

- QB Race

- Rest of Offense

Segment 2

- Defense

- Special Teams

Segment 3

- Order of the Pack

- A-State/UCA Gameday info

