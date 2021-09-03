Watch the 2021 Red Wolves Live Preseason Special

Arkansas State football kicks off the 2021 season Saturday against UCA. Get ready for gameday with the Red Wolves Live Preseason Special.

It airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app. Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley break down several scarlet and black storylines.

Segment 1

- Butch Jones

- QB Race

- Rest of Offense

Segment 2

- Defense

- Special Teams

Segment 3

- Order of the Pack

- A-State/UCA Gameday info

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.