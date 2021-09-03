Energy Alert
What you need to know: Sept. 3

A vigil for fallen Marine, SSGT. Taylor Hoover - Friday, Sept. 3 at 7:00 p.m.
A vigil for fallen Marine, SSGT. Taylor Hoover - Friday, Sept. 3 at 7:00 p.m.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Pleasant, late summer weather continues for at least another day, but how is our Labor Day weekend shaping up?

Meteorologist Zach Holder will have your Red Wolves game forecast, plus Labor Day, coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Since the pandemic began, activities and gatherings around a holiday results in a surge of COVID cases. A Region 8 hospital is making preps for a post-Labor Day surge.

The Supreme Court allows a Texas law banning most abortions after six weeks to stand. How will it affect Arkansas, and hear efforts on how the Biden administration plans to fight it.

Hytrol announces an expansion to bring more jobs to Arkansas.

A Jonesboro man recently received a life-changing gift, and now he’s hoping to help others facing the same struggles with end stage kidney disease.

The city of Trumann is confronting problems with vandalism.

And tonight, we honor a fallen Marine in Crittenden County - one of 13 American service members killed in the Afghanistan terrorist attack at the Kabul airport..

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

