Work on greentree reservoirs set to start

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are set to start on three projects that officials say will help wildlife management areas, water management and duck hunting in the region for many years to come.

According to a media release from the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, work will be done at the George H. Dunklin Jr. Bayou Meto WMA in Arkansas and Jefferson counties, the Henry Gray Hurricane Lake WMA in Bald Knob and the Earl Buss Bayou DeView WMA in Weiner starting with the 2021-22 waterfowl wintering period.

Officials said work will begin at the Henry Gray Hurricane Lake WMA.

“Trees in the area’s former South GTR saw a massive die-off in 2018, which led to the AGFC leaving the water-control gates open and drafting plans to help water flow through the area. Those plans are being implemented now. Trees in the area’s North GTR also had substantial stress when the die-off occurred, and continued flooding during the growing season have added to that damage,” AGFC said.

The managed water level at Bayou Meto will go next, followed by work at Bayou DeView, AGFC noted.

“The Thompson Tract on the WMA also will be allowed to rise and fall naturally without the gates being operated beginning with the 2021-22 season. Instead of saving stressed trees, the action at this greentree reservoir is an effort to help the next generation of forest,” officials said of Bayou DeView.

