Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for infant boy from Georgia

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s AMBER alert, for Saint...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s AMBER alert, for Saint Griffin Jones.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:01 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (Gray News) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert, for Saint Griffin Jones early Saturday morning.

The infant was abducted Friday around 11:30 p.m. and was last seen in Athens, Ga.

He was last seen in a white onesie and is believed to be traveling in a white 2020 Nissan Altima with Georgia license plate CRK4471.

No suspect is listed at this time, but the infant is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anybody with information is asked to call 911 or the Athens-Clark County Police Department at 706-613-3345.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a fire in the 800 block of West Huntington...
Fire Chief: Two dead in house fire on Huntington Avenue
The City of Trumann continues to experience vandalism in their community. A resident says she’s...
City suffers from ongoing vandalism
USMC SSGT Taylor Hoover
Vigil to honor Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
The City of Trumann received grants to improve infrastructure. Mayor Barbara Lewallen says...
City receives grants to improve quality of life

Latest News

Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Hurricane Ida evacuees urged to return to New Orleans
Dog rescue group helps care for animals after Ida.
Rescue group helps dogs from Louisiana after Ida
Greyhounds get road win
2021 FFN: Salem beats Walnut Ridge
Miller said an adult and a child were killed in the house fire.
Fire Chief: Two dead in house fire on Huntington Avenue