COVID vaccine clinic held at football games

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As football teams hit the field Friday night for another week of high school football, officials with the Arkansas Department of Health hosted a pair of COVID vaccine clinics in Region 8.

Clinics were held at the West Memphis/Wynne and Osceola/Blytheville football games Friday.

@ADHPIO Vaccine Clinic at the Wynne/West Memphis game tonight. pic.twitter.com/8q4Efi3KTC — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) September 3, 2021

State officials announced earlier this week that the clinics would be held at football games around the state to try to raise vaccination numbers.

