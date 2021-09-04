Energy Alert
COVID vaccine clinic held at football games

State officials announced earlier this week that the clinics would be held at football games around the state to try to raise vaccination numbers.(Pexels)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As football teams hit the field Friday night for another week of high school football, officials with the Arkansas Department of Health hosted a pair of COVID vaccine clinics in Region 8.

Clinics were held at the West Memphis/Wynne and Osceola/Blytheville football games Friday.

State officials announced earlier this week that the clinics would be held at football games around the state to try to raise vaccination numbers.

