Esports program now at BRTC

Black River Technical College in Pocahontas has started an Esports program at the college.(Source: BRTC)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - College students who are interested in video gaming now have another opportunity and place to play - BRTC in Pocahontas.

School officials announced Friday that the school has launched an Esports program.

Students who were interested in the program had the chance in late August to see the new facilities at the college. Officials said the facilities include a gaming lab and an eSports arena, which will be used for competition.

The college also plans to have the eSports team start competing with area colleges in the future, with one official saying the program is growing among college students.

“We are proud to offer this new and innovative student life program for our BRTC students. Esports is one of the fastest-growing activities in both Northeast Arkansas and in the United States,” BRTC Vice President of Student Affairs Jason Smith said. “Many of the area high schools have recently formed Esports teams and BRTC is excited to bring this cutting-edge activity to the two-year collegiate level.”

Any student at BRTC interested in participating can call 870-248-4000, ext. 4158.

