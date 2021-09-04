Energy Alert
Former Paragould fire captain dies

The Paragould FIre Department honored retired Fire Captain Kimmy Don Rogers, who recently passed away.(Source: Paragould Fire Department Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Fire Department spent Saturday honoring a longtime firefighter who passed away.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Captain Kimmy Don Rogers had worked for the department for 27 years before retiring in June.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of retired Captain Kimmy Don Rogers. Captain Rogers had only been retired from the department since June 29th, and he will truly be missed. He was one of the most honest, trustworthy, loyal, and hard-working men to ever wear the Paragould Fire Department uniform and walk this Earth. Please keep his family and the members of our department in your thoughts and prayers,” the department said in the post.

