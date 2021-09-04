Energy Alert
Injuries reported in Craighead Forest crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Injuries were reported Friday evening in a one-vehicle crash inside Craighead Forest Park, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.

Officers went to the Access 5 area of the park around 6:20 p.m. after getting a call about the crash.

Authorities said the crash was a single-vehicle rollover involving a silver Nissan Sentra.

Details were scarce and the desk sergeant said police did not know how many people were injured.

