Injuries reported in Craighead Forest crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Injuries were reported Friday evening in a one-vehicle crash inside Craighead Forest Park, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.

Officers went to the Access 5 area of the park around 6:20 p.m. after getting a call about the crash.

Authorities said the crash was a single-vehicle rollover involving a silver Nissan Sentra.

Details were scarce and the desk sergeant said police did not know how many people were injured.

