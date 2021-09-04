Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

It’s a girl, and a boy: Buttigieg celebrates 2 babies

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, are celebrating the arrival...
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, are celebrating the arrival of not one — but two — bundles of joy.(Instagram Pete Buttigieg via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, are celebrating the arrival of not one — but two — bundles of joy.

The first openly gay person to be confirmed by the Senate for a Cabinet position had shared last month that the couple had become parents after seeking to adopt.

“We can’t wait to share more soon,” he tweeted then.

Buttigieg shared more on Saturday, tweeting a photo of Chasten and him each cradling a newborn.

“Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents,” the secretary wrote on his personal Twitter account. “We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family.”

He released no other details about the babies, such as whether they are twins.

Buttigieg, 39, has talked publicly about his desire to become a father since his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Chasten, 32, were married in June 2018. Buttigieg’s father, Joseph, died six months after the wedding.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a fire in the 800 block of West Huntington...
Fire Chief: Two dead in house fire on Huntington Avenue
The City of Trumann continues to experience vandalism in their community. A resident says she’s...
City suffers from ongoing vandalism
Christopher L. Britt, 37, of Paragould was arrested after an investigation by police.
Man facing rape, sexual assault charges after investigation
Jonesboro police responded to a crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler Friday evening at...
Jonesboro police: No injuries reported in train/18-wheeler crash
USMC SSGT Taylor Hoover
Vigil to honor Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover

Latest News

Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, dies at 87
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A car that was that was swept onto the banks of the Raritan River by the remnants of Tropical...
Northeast deals with muck, waterlogged homes in Ida cleanup
Authorities have recovered the body of a man believed to be a missing kayaker from Texas who...
Sheriff: Body recovered from White River, believed to be missing drowning victim