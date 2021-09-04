Jonesboro police: No injuries reported in train/18-wheeler crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - No one was hurt Friday evening after police responded to a train versus 18-wheeler crash on Nestle Road and Highway 463, according to Jonesboro police.

Officers responded to the crash around 8:10 p.m. Friday.

According to JPD, the 18-wheeler was attempting to go over the railroad tracks when it started to stall as a train moved closer.

“The driver of the semi managed to get out of the cab and out of harm’s way before the collision,” Jonesboro police said.

