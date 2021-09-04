Energy Alert
Jonesboro police: No injuries reported in train/18-wheeler crash

Jonesboro police responded to a crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler Friday evening at...
Jonesboro police responded to a crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler Friday evening at Nestle Road and Highway 463. No one was hurt.(Source: Jonesboro Police Department Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - No one was hurt Friday evening after police responded to a train versus 18-wheeler crash on Nestle Road and Highway 463, according to Jonesboro police.

Officers responded to the crash around 8:10 p.m. Friday.

Around 8:11 p.m., Jonesboro Police were called to the scene of a train vs. semi accident on Nestle Road and HWY...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Friday, September 3, 2021

According to JPD, the 18-wheeler was attempting to go over the railroad tracks when it started to stall as a train moved closer.

“The driver of the semi managed to get out of the cab and out of harm’s way before the collision,” Jonesboro police said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

