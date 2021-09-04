Energy Alert
Lyon football plays at #23 Ottawa University Saturday

Lyon College Scots
Lyon College Scots(SOURCE: KAIT)
By Matt Jagodzinski - Lyon Athletics
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Lyon College football team will look to bounce back from a 31-14 season-opening loss at Missouri Baptist as the Scots will begin Sooner Athletic Conference play on the road this Saturday at No. 23 Ottawa-Arizona. Kickoff for this Saturday’s game is set for 8 p.m. (CT). 

FOLLOW ALONG 

Lyon College (0-1, 0-0 SAC) at #23 Ottawa-Arizona (0-0, 0-0 SAC) 

Sept. 4 | 8 p.m. (CT) | Spirit Field | Surprise, Ariz.

Live Video | Live Stats |  Tickets

SCOUTING REPORTS

LYON: Similar to how it was this past spring, J.D. Horn continued to be the go-to receiver for the Scots in their season opener at MBU as he caught three passes for 40 yards and a touchdown. Dakota Braswell was the leading rusher for the Scots as he carried the ball eight times for 29 yards. Defensively, Amarius Stinnett had an 85-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Spartans. 

OUAZ: Saturday’s contest will mark the first game of the year for Ottawa-Arizona. The Spirit return 48 letter winners, including 17 starters from last season. Austin McCullough is in line to get the start at quarterback for the Spirit. McCullough, who is returning for his graduate season, has thrown for over 8,000 yards with 80 touchdowns in 25 games for OUAZ. Brandon Tomerlin Jr. is the leading tackler returning from the spring season as he collected a team-high 41 total tackles, including 4.5 tackles-for-loss with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. 

UP NEXT

Following Saturday’s game at OUAZ, the Scots will return home and host Wayland Baptist on Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. for “First Responders/Heroes’ Day.”

