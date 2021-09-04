Man facing rape, sexual assault charges after investigation

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County man is facing nearly 10 felony charges after a rape and sexual assault investigation by Paragould police, authorities said Friday.

Christopher L. Britt, 37, of Paragould was arrested Sept. 2 on suspicion of three counts of rape, five counts of sexual assault-2nd degree and one count of terroristic threatening.

According to court records, the rape and sexual assault cases stem from reports from the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division and the Arkansas Department of Human Services. Authorities alleged the incidents happened between April 2018 and July of this year.

On the terroristic threatening case, Paragould police allege that Britt called someone Aug. 23, left a voicemail message and threatened to kill the person.

“The individual produced a call long detailing a rejected call from (phone number) and a voicemail in which the defendant threatened to kill him and end his life multiple times,” Paragould police said in a probable cause affidavit.

No bond was set Friday for Britt, who will be back in court Sept. 9, according to a Greene County Sheriff’s Office online jail roster.

