Man sought in Osceola shooting arrested in Jonesboro

Marques Price, 28, of Jonesboro was arrested Sept. 1 on suspicion of drug and weapons charges...
Marques Price, 28, of Jonesboro was arrested Sept. 1 on suspicion of drug and weapons charges in Jonesboro. Price is also a suspect in connection with a shooting in Osceola, according to Jonesboro police.(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man who was wanted in connection with a shooting in Osceola now faces multiple charges in Jonesboro after his arrest this week by Jonesboro police and federal authorities.

Marques Price, 28, of Jonesboro was arrested Sept. 1 by the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit, probation and parole officers and the U.S. Marshals Task Force in the 5000 block of Krueger Drive.

Price was sought in connection on a battery-1st degree warrant from Osceola in connection with a shooting. Attempts to reach Osceola police Friday about the investigation were not successful.

However, Jonesboro police said Price was arrested without incident.

Police also found a key ring with a vehicle key, a keyless entry to a Honda vehicle and a house key on Price when he was arrested. Officers later searched the vehicle and found a CWL utility payment, with Price’s name on it, for a residence on Krewson Street, authorities said Friday.

Officers then did a probation search and found marijuana, esctasy, a Springfield 45-caliber handgun reportedly used in the shooting and clothing that matched the description of the suspect in the shooting, Jonesboro police said.

Price was arrested on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons and drug possession charges.

A $200,000 bond was set Friday for Price, who will be arraigned Oct. 28 in circuit court.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

