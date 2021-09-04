Energy Alert
New CDL program paying dividends at BRTC

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A program that teaches truck driving to students at Black River Technical College in Pocahontas has graduated nearly 50 students so far this year, with plans to expand the program to its Paragould campus.

Officials started the program in summer 2020 and said earlier this year that the program received a grant from the Ready for Life initiative from Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The program, officials say, teaches both classroom and hands-on training. Students spend 40 hours working in the classroom on getting the CDL permit, while learning everything from inspection to defensive driving once they pass the permit process.

A BRTC official said the program can help students financially and professionally, as well as local businesses that may have a shortage in drivers.

“This program is a wonderful opportunity for the residents of Northeast Arkansas which also supports local and regional businesses that are suffering from the driver shortage,” Patti Blaxton, director of corporate and community education, said. “Students can go through our five week course, learn a new set of skills and immediately put those new skills to work, making an average of $50,000 per year with no experience. I don’t know of many other opportunities that can make such a difference for our graduates, their families and our community as a whole.”

People interested in participating in the program can call BRTC at 870-248-4000, ext. 4181 or 870-239-0969, ext. 5101.

