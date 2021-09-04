Parents, health department react to New Madrid County R-1 School ‘masked and monitor’ plan

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County R-1 School District (NMCR1) Board of Education voted to implement a new plan for students exposed to COVID-19.

This new plan is not sitting right with some parents and New Madrid Health officials. Some are urging to reevaluate their decision.

According to a letter from NMCR1 Superintendent Dr. Sam Duncan to parents, the board voted unanimously to allow symptom-free students who have come in contact with a COVID-19 positive person at school to attend in-person classes under a “strictly enforced ‘masked and monitored’ system.”

“I couldn’t believe that they would come up with such a plan, it’s just ridiculous,” Melissa Gaskins said.

Gaskins, mother of three, used these words to describe New Madrid County R-1 School District’s quarantine plan.

In a press release from the school district states the decision was made after students with no symptoms missing school, it states:

“Less than 3% of our district wide student body had test positive for COVID-19, whereas more 2% of our students exhibiting no symptoms had been sent home to quarantine.”

Supt. Duncan stated the plan is an effort to balance both health-related and educational ramifications.

Parents will have the option in letting their symptom-free child attend in-person classes under the new option or quarantining at home for a specified period of time.

Students eligible under the plan will be required to wear a mask and be closely monitored at school for the specified period of time.

However, Gaskins doesn’t feel it is a safe place, and is even considering homeschooling.

“We’d have to do most of the home schooling on the weekends because I do work full time. My mother has heart and lung diseases and if she got COVID she would not survive,” Gaskins said

Jayne Dees, Administrator for the New Madrid County Health Department, said they have received numerous calls regarding the plan.

The health department believes there’s no way kids can completely quarantine at school.

They said the best way to make sure students have a safe and healthy environment to learn is by following the expert advice of health professionals at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I think they thought they would be a new experience and they could be the first tones to step out and venture into this but it’s been chaotic this past week since they have implemented this,” Dees said.

The health department is recommending that all New Madrid County Schools to follow the CDC guidance including the following quarantine recommendations:

Traditional 10-day quarantine from last exposure to the confirmed case

Test out option: Patient must quarantine for 7 full days from the last contact with the positive and remain asymptomatic those 7 days. On day 5, 6 or 7 if the patient receives a negative test result and remains asymptomatic, they may return to regular activities on the 8th day. Test out option is only accepted if tested on day 5, 6, or 7 of quarantine and written proof is required.

Gaskins is urging the school district to return to a COVID plan similar to last year, by mandating masks.

“I know it’s best for the children to be in school and getting an education, but it’s also best for the other children to not get COVID,” Gaskins said.

Under the new ‘masked and monitor’ plan at New Madrid County schools, a parent or guardian must sign and student must abide by the requirements.

The agreement includes, but not limited to the following:

Daily temperatures checks of student upon arriving at school and periodically throughout the day

10 calendar days masked (or per quarantine dates) with no exception

Lunch distanced to every extent possible

Masked if involved in before and after school activities

Classroom teacher monitoring

Parents of students that are currently quarantined and qualify under the new plan will be contacted by their child’s school.

The masked and monitor plan would not apply to students who are quarantined by the New Madrid County Health Department due to a family member that is positive with the virus. These students would have to follow the health department’s guidelines in returning to school.

The plan also requires elementary classrooms, Pre-K through 5th grades, to wear masks and to monitor as a class if a student is quarantining at home with COVID-19. Classroom teachers will be additionally required to keep their class away from other students in the school to the fullest extent possible.

Masks remain mandatory on all NMCR-1 buses at all times.

Supt. Duncan said the district will be closely monitoring the new system and adjust accordingly.

