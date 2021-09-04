Energy Alert
Police: Two arrested after threat with AR-15 on Willow Creek

Two people were in custody Saturday after Jonesboro police responded to a disturbance involving an AR-15 on Willow Creek, according to Jonesboro police.((Source: Jonesboro Police Department via Facebook))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people were in custody Saturday after Jonesboro police responded to a disturbance involving an AR-15 on Willow Creek, according to Jonesboro police.

Kylan Dodson, 18, no address and Robyn Marshall, 20, of Jonesboro were arrested on suspicion of terroristic threatening-1st degree after the disturbance.

Jonesboro Police Department public information specialist Sally Smith said officers went to the area near Willow Creek Lane around 2:20 p.m. Saturday. Police believe Dodson threatened to shoot a man with the weapon, while Marshall drove him to the area.

Both Dodson and Marshall were being held Saturday in the Craighead County jail, awaiting a probable cause hearing Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

