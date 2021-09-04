Ravenden mayor dies

Energy Alert
A longtime Lawrence County mayor was remembered this week as a dedicated public servant who...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - A longtime Lawrence County mayor was remembered this week as a dedicated public servant who worked for his community.

According to a Facebook post from Randolph County Chief Deputy Timothy McComas, Ravenden Mayor James Larry Gibbens passed away.

Gibbens served as mayor in the town for 45 years.

“He was a great man and a hard working mayor. He will be greatly missed by the Ravenden community,” McComas wrote.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 7 at the First Baptist Church in Ravenden, with burial at Hope Cemetery in Imboden.

