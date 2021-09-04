Ravenden mayor dies
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - A longtime Lawrence County mayor was remembered this week as a dedicated public servant who worked for his community.
According to a Facebook post from Randolph County Chief Deputy Timothy McComas, Ravenden Mayor James Larry Gibbens passed away.
Gibbens served as mayor in the town for 45 years.
“He was a great man and a hard working mayor. He will be greatly missed by the Ravenden community,” McComas wrote.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 7 at the First Baptist Church in Ravenden, with burial at Hope Cemetery in Imboden.
