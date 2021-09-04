Ravenden mayor dies

RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - A longtime Lawrence County mayor was remembered this week as a dedicated public servant who worked for his community.

According to a Facebook post from Randolph County Chief Deputy Timothy McComas, Ravenden Mayor James Larry Gibbens passed away.

Gibbens served as mayor in the town for 45 years.

“He was a great man and a hard working mayor. He will be greatly missed by the Ravenden community,” McComas wrote.

I’m very sad to announce the passing of Ravenden Mayor James Larry Gibbens. He served the City of Ravenden for the last... Posted by Timothy McComas on Thursday, September 2, 2021

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 7 at the First Baptist Church in Ravenden, with burial at Hope Cemetery in Imboden.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.