Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Rescue group helps dogs from Louisiana after Ida

By WPTV Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. (WPTV) - As Louisiana continues to recover from unimaginable devastation from Ida, a dog rescue group is doing what it can to help care for the animals left behind.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Florida rescued more than a dozen dogs last weekend before the storm even hit.

“We have seen from past storms the devastation it can do and how these animals and shelters suffer with no power and no water and no animal supplies,” Lauree Simmons with the group said. “We always like to be proactive. We went up the day before the storm and helped clear out one shelter.”

The group went out again to rescue even more dogs after the storm hit.

“We took over 100 cases of water and 5,000 pounds of the animal supplies to five different rescues and two different shelters,” Simmons said. “We just wanted to make it easier for them to care for their pets so they can continue rebuilding and cleaning up their properties.

There is still a lot of work that needs to be done.

The second round of dogs arrived from Louisiana Friday night and will be in quarantine for two weeks.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue has more than 850 dogs on their property available for adoption.

Copyright 2021 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Jonesboro police, the crash happened around 7:35 a.m. at the Parker Road and...
Jonesboro man killed in motorcycle crash
Jonesboro firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a fire in the 800 block of West Huntington...
Fire Chief: Two dead in house fire on Huntington Avenue
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Benjamin Davis, 34, Jonesboro was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to...
Davis pleads guilty to manslaughter in Nix murder, sentenced to prison
The City of Trumann continues to experience vandalism in their community. A resident says she’s...
City suffers from ongoing vandalism

Latest News

Greyhounds get road win
2021 FFN: Salem beats Walnut Ridge
Miller said an adult and a child were killed in the house fire.
Fire Chief: Two dead in house fire on Huntington Avenue
Cavemen win to even up record
2021 FFN: Cave City beats Corning
Officers responded to the crash around 8:10 p.m. Friday.
Jonesboro police: No injuries reported in train/18-wheeler crash