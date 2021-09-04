Woman starts diaper drive to improve babies health

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman started up a diaper drive, creating the Northeast Arkansas Diaper Bank.

The project was started by Allie Hall Wallace on Sunday, and she’s already received over $300 in donations.

Wallace says she started the project because she noticed there was a need in the community. After research, she discovered that three in five families in the U.S. and one in three in Arkansans have diaper needs.

She found there weren’t many resources in the community, so she started the bank.

“It’s super important because there is such a need. It’s not good for the baby’s hygiene or health either if they have to go expended periods of time without having the correct hygiene products,” said Wallace.

Wallace delivered some diapers Friday to two different families in Pocahontas.

She’s doing all this from her phone and house but needs your help. So far, TRu Wellness in Pocahontas has set up a drop-off bin for diapers.

To find out more on how you can make a donation or get your business involved, click here.

Wallace says if you’re in emergency need of diapers, for same-day assistance, text “DIAPERASST” to 870-897-1016.

