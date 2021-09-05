Arkansas State volleyball finishes 3-0 at Billiken Invitational

Defense ruled the day for the Arkansas State volleyball team, as it stifled Murray State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff en route to completing a perfect 3-0 weekend at the Billiken Invitational.

A-State (4-2) held both teams to sub-.150 attack percentages, including limiting UAPB (0-6) to a sub-.100 mark. The Red Wolves held all three opponents to attack percentages of .108 or lower on the weekend.

Macey Putt earned tournament MVP honors, while Josie Stanford and Tatum Ticknor joined her on the All-Tournament Team.

MATCH 1 | ARKANSAS STATE 3, SAINT LOUIS 1 (27-25, 25-13, 21-25, 25-16)

On Friday night at Chaifetz Pavilion, the Arkansas State volleyball team got off to a strong start in the Billiken Invitational, ousting host Saint Louis 3-1 (27-25, 25-13, 21-25, 25-16).

A-State (2-2) fired seven aces in the match, five by Paulina Sobolewska, and hit .323 in the final three sets after attacking at a .093 clip in the opening set. The Red Wolves hit .257 on the night while holding SLU to just a .108 mark.

Macey Putt recorded her fourth double-double in as many matches to start the season, notching a match-high 19 kills and 14 digs while also serving an ace and knocking down two blocks. Josie Stanford registered a dozen kills on 25 attacks with no errors for a .480 clip and a pair of blocks. Kendahl Davenport also posted an error-free night on the attack with eight kills in 11 attempts (.727).

Lauren Musante piloted A-State’s offense with 26 assists and, like Putt, tallied her fourth double-double showing of the campaign with 12 digs. Defensively, Brianna Hollingshed led A-State in blocks for the second straight match, tallying five. Tatum Ticknor corralled 20 digs.

A-State weathered a tough start in the opening set, battling back from as much as six points down to cut it to 22-21. The Billikens then owned set point up 24-21 before the Red Wolves surged on a 6-1 run to take the set 27-25 and lead 1-0 in the match.

The Red Wolves cruised to a commanding lead in the second set, leading by as much as 13 at 17-4. Saint Louis cut it to a 10-point deficit, but that would be it as a kill by Sobolewska gave A-State the 25-13 set victory and a 2-0 lead in the match with a kill. The Scarlet and Black were strong on the attack in the frame, hitting .472 with 17 kills on 36 attacks and no errors.

Saint Louis took a tight 25-21 decision in the third set, closing out the stanza on a 4-0 run after A-State knotted up the set at 21-all.

In the fourth set, A-State mounted to an early lead at 10-6, but the Billikens responded to take a 14-12 advantage. The Red Wolves would allow just two points for the remainder of the night, out-scoring SLU 13-2 down the stretch to take the set 25-16 and clinch the match. Three of Sobolewska’s five aces occurred in the final set.

With the win, the Scarlet and Black improved to 12-8 all-time versus Saint Louis and won its third straight in the series.

MATCH 2 | ARKANSAS STATE 3, MURRAY STATE 1 (18-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-15)

In the first half of the Saturday twinbill, Arkansas State bounced back from an early 1-0 deficit and clamped down defensively to post a four-set victory over Murray State to improve to 2-0 on the weekend.

The Red Wolves (3-2) held the Racers (3-2) to an attack percentage of .047 in the final three sets – including a -.059 mark in the fourth after allowing MSU to hit .286 in the opening frame.

Putt posted her fifth straight double-double and fourth 20-kill performance in five matches with 22 kills and 11 digs on the day. A-State’s setters joined the Ozark, Mo., native in double-double territory, as Lauren Musante handed out 27 assists with 16 digs and Julianna Cramer added 13 assists and 11 digs.

The Racers surged out of the gates to an early lead in the match, taking the opening set 25-18. A-State would not go away so quickly, though, battling back from a five-point deficit midway through the second set to even up the match at 1-all with a hard-won 25-23 decision.

A-State took an early lead in the third set and would not look back, holding off a comeback attempt by the Racers to take a 2-1 lead in the match, claiming the set 25-22. Murray State would open with an early lead in the fourth, but then the Red Wolves took control en route to a 25-15 fourth-set victory to take the match.

MATCH 3 | ARKANSAS STATE 3, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 0 (25-22, 25-9, 25-17)

Arkansas State closed out the perfect weekend in sweeping fashion, defeating in-state foe Arkansas-Pine Bluff 3-0 (25-22, 25-9, 25-17). The win over UAPB (0-6) marked A-State’s 25th straight in the series.

Elizabeth Phillips made the most of her debut, tallying nine kills, five digs, two aces and a pair of blocks in the start. Macey Putt tied Phillips for the team lead with nine kills and 11 digs, while firing four aces. The Red Wolves served a season-high 10 aces, the most since doing so versus Troy on Nov. 22, 2019.

Kassidy Reeves registered her best performance in her young career, notching a double-double with 21 assists and 16 digs. She tied Tatum Ticknor for the team lead in digs, while Ticknor added three aces on the day.

The Lady Lions kept it close early in the first set, but A-State surged ahead to a commanding 20-9 lead. UAPB clawed back to trim the deficit to 24-22 before a kill by Elise Wilcox ended the set and gave the Red Wolves a 1-0 lead.

A-State used a 15-0 run in the second set to cruise past UAPB for a 2-0 lead in the match, winning the set handily 25-9. The Red Wolves rode that momentum into the third set, taking a 25-17 decision to seal the match and the sweep.

