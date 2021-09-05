City wins Paint the Town Red window contest
The City of Jonesboro was awarded first place in Arkansas State’s decorating contest.
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Friday, the city of Jonesboro was awarded first place in Arkansas State’s decorating contest.
On Facebook, the city of Jonesboro announced the victory.
Paint the Town Red helps promote school spirit within the region by having local businesses adorn their windows with A-State-themed decorations.
