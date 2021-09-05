City wins Paint the Town Red window contest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Friday, the city of Jonesboro was awarded first place in Arkansas State’s decorating contest.

On Facebook, the city of Jonesboro announced the victory.

The City of Jonesboro was honored to win 1st place today in the Paint the Town Red window decorating contest! Congratulations to all the winners and participants! Go Red Wolves!! Posted by City of Jonesboro, AR - Government on Friday, September 3, 2021

Paint the Town Red helps promote school spirit within the region by having local businesses adorn their windows with A-State-themed decorations.

