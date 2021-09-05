Downtown Jonesboro businesses decorate for A-State football

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Downtown businesses spent all week decorating the area, to cheer on the Red Wolves ahead of the season opener.

Businesses like Yesdog Grill and the Recovery Room painted their windows and held giveaways, to encourage students and A-State fans alike to visit downtown, before going to the stadium for Saturday’s game.

“It’s so important to us for people to know, that we welcome your business,” said Nancy Owens, an assistant manager at The Recovery Room. “Small business is so important and so valuable to our community that we really want to create an atmosphere of welcome for everyone.”

Owens said that she hopes the efforts will continue to encourage more people to visit downtown and says the area is growing into the entertainment hub of Jonesboro.

