Quietest Week of Weather in a Long Time

This will be a brief forecast discussion because the weather looks very very quiet this week! Highs stay in the 80s most of the week with virtually no humidity. Mornings will be cool in the 50s and 60s. A cold front arrives Wednesday to keep the weather nice. A few sprinkles are possible, along with a few clouds, but it does bring in another round of low humidity and cooler temperatures. As southwesterly winds increase this weekend, so do temperatures. Highs in the 90s look possible. It’ll be a dry heat, though, as humidity stays low.

