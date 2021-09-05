Energy Alert
Quietest Week of Weather in a Long Time

September 6th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This will be a brief forecast discussion because the weather looks very very quiet this week! Highs stay in the 80s most of the week with virtually no humidity. Mornings will be cool in the 50s and 60s. A cold front arrives Wednesday to keep the weather nice. A few sprinkles are possible, along with a few clouds, but it does bring in another round of low humidity and cooler temperatures. As southwesterly winds increase this weekend, so do temperatures. Highs in the 90s look possible. It’ll be a dry heat, though, as humidity stays low.

