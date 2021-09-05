Energy Alert
Firefighters work to help Hurricane Ida victims

The Cave City Fire Department are working to collect items for people impacted by Hurricane...
The Cave City Fire Department are working to collect items for people impacted by Hurricane Ida. The items can be collected through Sept. 7 at the fire station.(Source: Cave City Fire Department Facebook page)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - An area fire department is working to help people impacted by Hurricane Ida.

According to a post on the Cave City Fire Department Facebook page, the group is working to help those in need.

The Cave City Fire Department is working to help people impacted by Hurricane Ida. Donations...
The Cave City Fire Department is working to help people impacted by Hurricane Ida. Donations are being collected through Sept. 7 to help people in need.(Source: Cave City Fire Department Facebook page)

People can bring bottled water, Gatorade, cleaning supplies, canned goods, cat and dog food, hygiene products and tarps to the Cave City Fire Department from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 7.

Authorities ask that you do not bring clothing or items for yard sales.

