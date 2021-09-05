Firefighters work to help Hurricane Ida victims

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - An area fire department is working to help people impacted by Hurricane Ida.

According to a post on the Cave City Fire Department Facebook page, the group is working to help those in need.

The Cave City Fire Department is working to help people impacted by Hurricane Ida. Donations are being collected through Sept. 7 to help people in need. (Source: Cave City Fire Department Facebook page)

People can bring bottled water, Gatorade, cleaning supplies, canned goods, cat and dog food, hygiene products and tarps to the Cave City Fire Department from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 7.

Authorities ask that you do not bring clothing or items for yard sales.

