Hatcher perfect passing, Arkansas State beats UCA in 2021 opener

Arkansas State QB Layne Hatcher was 12 of 12 passing in the 2021 season opener. He had 4 TD in...
Arkansas State QB Layne Hatcher was 12 of 12 passing in the 2021 season opener. He had 4 TD in a win over UCA.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State QB Layne Hatcher was simply perfect in relief in the 2021 season opener.

He entered the game in the 2nd quarter and finished 12 of 12 passing for 150 yards. Hatcher had 4 touchdown passes as the Red Wolves beat UCA 40-21. Three of the TD receptions went to Corey Rucker. Te’Vailance Hunt had a TD catch in the 4th quarter.

Kivon Bennett shined defensively in his A-State debut. He had 4 tackles, 3 of them for a loss.

1-0 Arkansas State hosts Memphis next Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:00pm, the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

