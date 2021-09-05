Motorcycle rally held to honor 13 fallen service members in Afghanistan

Energy Alert
By Noelle Williams
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens of motorcyclists made their way to Puxico on Saturday, September 4 to honor the U.S. service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan.

“We wanted to show bikers care to” Belinda McCormick, organizer of “The Rally” said.

Thirteen motorcycles made their way down “The Rally” Campgrounds in Puxico to honor the 13 servicemen and women that were killed in a suicide bombing attack outside of the Kabul airport during the evacuation of Americans and Afghans.

“Everybody we saw had been doing like a beer tribute or something like that,” McCormick said.

She said it the 4th year she and her family are hosting the event that helps to raise money for people locally. She said they have hosted toy drives and helped pay for a family’s adoption with the money in the past.

This year they wanted to acknowledge an event that effected more than their neighborhood.

“We kind of want the community to know what we do. We see a need and we try to fulfil that” McCormick said.

Justin Hockersmith also helped with the event. He said people from all over traveled for The Rally.

He’s happy to see so many people in one place.

“Everything that happened last year with COVID and getting everybody back out and being able to have this” Hockersmith said.

He explained people from other states traveled miles for this event. However they want to reach more people locally and show there is a helping hand right in their backyards.

“Word of mouth is getting there but we would like a little bit more exposure so that people know that this is here and it’s not us getting together to just have big party” Hockersmith said.

McCormick and Hockersmith said the Rally will conclude Sunday with live music and games.

