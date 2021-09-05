Newport man killed in crash

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Sep. 5, 2021
SHERIDAN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Newport man died Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 167 in south Arkansas, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Raymond Martinez, 79, of Newport was facing west in a 2004 Ford at the Highway 167 South/Highway 167B intersection when the crash happened.

ASP said in a preliminary fatality report that Martinez’s vehicle turned south into the path of a 2020 Kenworth truck, on Highway 167 North, going north.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

