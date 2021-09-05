Energy Alert
Police search for Saturday night shooting suspect

(Source: KAIT)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Newport police say the man they are looking for is considered armed and dangerous.

In a news release to Region 8 News, Newport Police Det. Mark Harmon said they went to Hout Circle to investigate a shooting.

When they arrived, they found Keith Worsham, Jr., 24, of Newport, had been shot several times.

Police didn’t elaborate on Worsham’s injuries.

Officers learned Cedric Friar, 41, of Newport, was the suspected shooter during the investigation.

While officers didn’t provide a picture for Friar, police ask if you know where Friar is, to call them at 870-523-2722.

