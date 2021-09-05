Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Small earthquake recorded in the Bootheel

According to USGS, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake registered at 4:48 a.m. approximately 5.8 miles...
According to USGS, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake registered at 4:48 a.m. approximately 5.8 miles northeast of Steele on Sunday, September 5.(Source: USGS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in Pemiscot County early Sunday morning, September 5.

According to USGS, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake registered at 4:48 a.m. approximately 5.8 miles northeast of Steele.

At this time, no one has reported feeling the quake, which is part of the New Madrid Seismic Network.

To learn more about the earthquake from the USGS, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have recovered the body of a man believed to be a missing kayaker from Texas who...
Sheriff: Body recovered from White River, believed to be missing drowning victim
Jonesboro firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a fire in the 800 block of West Huntington...
Fire Chief: Two dead in house fire on Huntington Avenue
Jonesboro police responded to a crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler Friday evening at...
Jonesboro police: No injuries reported in train/18-wheeler crash
Christopher L. Britt, 37, of Paragould was arrested after an investigation by police.
Man facing rape, sexual assault charges after investigation
The Paragould FIre Department honored retired Fire Captain Kimmy Don Rogers, who recently...
Former Paragould fire captain dies

Latest News

Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (9/4/21)
Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (9/4/21)
Aaron's Friday Night Forecast (9/3/21)
Aaron's Friday Night Forecast (9/3/21)
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (9/3)
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (9/3)
Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast (9/2/21)
Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast (9/2/21)
Greenville Utilities work to restore power in Louisiana
Springfield and Arkansas utility providers discuss challenges linemen face during Ida relief efforts