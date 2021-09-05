Superfan and Arkansas football coach make COVID vaccine PSA

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Razorback superfan from Cave City has teamed up with Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman to encourage Arkansans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services announced Friday on Twitter that Canaan Sandy and Coach Pittman recently worked on a series of public service announcements.

Razorbacks super fan @CanaanSandy recently recorded a series of public service announcements with UA football @CoachSamPittman encouraging Arkansans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Canaan’s mother took a few minutes during the video shoot to describe why the vaccine is so important. pic.twitter.com/VTrzfuZMMJ — AR Human Services (@ARHumanServices) September 3, 2021

The public service announcements, which also feature Sandy’s mother, Ginger, aim to inform and explain to fellow Arkansans how vaccinations can protect them and others.

