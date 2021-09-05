Superfan and Arkansas football coach make COVID vaccine PSA
AR Human Services announced on Twitter that Canaan Sandy and Coach Pittman recently worked on a series of public service announcements.
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Razorback superfan from Cave City has teamed up with Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman to encourage Arkansans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Arkansas Department of Human Services announced Friday on Twitter that Canaan Sandy and Coach Pittman recently worked on a series of public service announcements.
The public service announcements, which also feature Sandy’s mother, Ginger, aim to inform and explain to fellow Arkansans how vaccinations can protect them and others.
To find a vaccination clinic near you, click here.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.