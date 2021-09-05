Energy Alert
Superfan and Arkansas football coach make COVID vaccine PSA

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Razorback superfan from Cave City has teamed up with Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman to encourage Arkansans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services announced Friday on Twitter that Canaan Sandy and Coach Pittman recently worked on a series of public service announcements.

The public service announcements, which also feature Sandy’s mother, Ginger, aim to inform and explain to fellow Arkansans how vaccinations can protect them and others.

To find a vaccination clinic near you, click here.

