Tailgating returns at A-State season opener

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red Wolves defeated Central Arkansas 40-21 Saturday night, but another victory for hundreds was had earlier in the day in the return of tailgating.

Tailgating was not allowed during the 2020 football season due to the COVID pandemic, and numerous tailgaters said the crowd didn’t seem as filled as it did before the pandemic.

But, they were happy to be back nonetheless.

“We’d park and have like one adult beverage, socially distanced from each other, so we kinda’ kept it going,” said Scott Dawson, who has tailgated for 40 years. “But it’s great to have everybody back. Y’know COVID’s still a thing, everybody go out and get vaccinated. I encouraged everyone in my group to get vaccinated and I hope we have a full vaccinated tent.”

UCA had plenty of support as well, with its alumni association setting up outside the stadium and served the school’s marching band a pre-game meal.

A-State students were also able to return to “The Pines” the traditional area for fraternities, sororities and other students to gather before games.

