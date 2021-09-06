Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Advance Annual Labor Day Celebration

Members of the community come together to celebrate labor day
Members of the community come together to celebrate labor day(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Today, many people took part in the annual labor day celebration with rides, food and musical entertainment.

”I love to reconnect with our families,” said Candy Wilfong, social worker and community expert with Crown hospice.

Wilfong tells me the organization has given back to the advance labor day celebration for 5 years.

“Sometimes we participate in the parade but this year we didn’t but we always like to have some giveaways and reconnect with families that we’ve helped in the last few years and make new friends,” said Wilfong.

The advance labor day festival is a hometown celebration that includes a parade, games, food and free giveaways.

Pam Whitson, committee members says the labor day picnic has been a tradition for 59 years.

“It’s a group of community members that just come together and we work together to put this event on,” said Whitson.

Folks shared what they loved most about the annual tradition.

“My favorite part about the festival was smashing the car,” said Ava Clark, a sixth grader.

“The best thing is that we get together and we see friends and family and people that we haven’t seen in years,” said Whitson.

“Seeing people as a retired teacher I’ve met students that I hadn’t seen in years and had to ask them their names of course because I could remember their faces but not names. Just being with people because of covid you haven’t spoken to or seen or talked to makes a very enjoyable day,” said Linda Eggiman, community member.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newport police are searching for Cedric Friar in connection with a shooting Saturday evening on...
Police search for Saturday night shooting suspect
The map on Idrivearkansas.com shows the traffic delays this crash is causing.
HWY 63 reopened after multi-vehicle crash
William Oliver charged with reckless homicide
Father charged with homicide after mistaking 8-year-old daughter for intruder
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Two people were in custody Saturday after Jonesboro police responded to a disturbance involving...
Police: Two arrested after threat with AR-15 on Willow Creek

Latest News

Cape Girardeau Honda General manager says its been a bit slower this weekend.
Labor Day car deals look different this year due to low stock in inventory
Politicians gave speeches on the main stage.
Rector brings back Labor Day Picnic after cancelling last year
Authorities ask that you do not bring clothing or items for yard sales.
Firefighters work to help Hurricane Ida victims
To help restore power in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida, the Electric Cooperatives of...
Arkansas electric crews dispatched to help restore Louisiana power