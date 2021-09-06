Advance Annual Labor Day Celebration

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Today, many people took part in the annual labor day celebration with rides, food and musical entertainment.

”I love to reconnect with our families,” said Candy Wilfong, social worker and community expert with Crown hospice.

Wilfong tells me the organization has given back to the advance labor day celebration for 5 years.

“Sometimes we participate in the parade but this year we didn’t but we always like to have some giveaways and reconnect with families that we’ve helped in the last few years and make new friends,” said Wilfong.

The advance labor day festival is a hometown celebration that includes a parade, games, food and free giveaways.

Pam Whitson, committee members says the labor day picnic has been a tradition for 59 years.

“It’s a group of community members that just come together and we work together to put this event on,” said Whitson.

Folks shared what they loved most about the annual tradition.

“My favorite part about the festival was smashing the car,” said Ava Clark, a sixth grader.

“The best thing is that we get together and we see friends and family and people that we haven’t seen in years,” said Whitson.

“Seeing people as a retired teacher I’ve met students that I hadn’t seen in years and had to ask them their names of course because I could remember their faces but not names. Just being with people because of covid you haven’t spoken to or seen or talked to makes a very enjoyable day,” said Linda Eggiman, community member.

