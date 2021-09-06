Bay Superintendent says working together is keeping COVID numbers low

BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Schools are starting to see more and more cases of COVID-19 within their student and staff population, but some districts are not seeing such high numbers.

School is about three weeks in, and Dr. Luke Lovins, superintendent for the Bay School District, said that everyone is excited so far to be back in the classroom.

Most of their students are back for in-person learning, with only a couple choosing the virtual option.

In the past few weeks, the school has seen anywhere from four to ten active COVID-19 cases in the entire district.

“We’re following the same pieces, the same steps that we did last year in our ready for learning plan as far as the planning the sanitizing, " said Lovins. “We do a lot of fogging in our buildings, and we think that has helped.”

Lovins said through all those efforts to keep students safe, they are trying to keep as many students healthy and in the classroom as possible.

“That says a lot about all the work that everybody is doing here at school, but the parents are home to make sure they are taking the right precautions as well, and we hope those numbers stay low and everybody can remain on campus,” said Lovins.

Dr. Shane Speights, with NYIT, said keeping children protected from COVID is very important right now.

“Nationally, we are seeing a significant increase in cases in children, and that includes actual hospitalizations in children,” said Speights.

Looking at data from 2020, school districts without mask requirements saw more virus transmission.

Lovins said they’re strongly encouraging masks and are requiring them for grade levels that are seeing multiple cases.

“And we strongly encourage everyone, but we do not mandate masks until we see a certain level of cases or quarantines in the different grade levels,” said Lovins.

