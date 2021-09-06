Energy Alert
Corey Rucker named Sun Belt’s Offensive Player of the Week

Rucker exploded for 9 receptions, 138 yards, and 3 TDs in Saturday's win for Arkansas State.
Rucker exploded for 9 receptions, 138 yards, and 3 TDs in Saturday's win for Arkansas State.(KAIT-TV)
By Jerry Scott - Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State wide receiver Corey Rucker was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday after posting nine receptions for 138 yards and three touchdowns during the Red Wolves’ season-opening 40-21 victory over Central Arkansas.

Rucker was tabbed the league’s offensive player of the week for the second time of his career, also earning the recognition last year following A-State’s season finale against ULM.  Dating back to that game, the second-year freshman has posted a combined 18 receptions for 448 yards and seven touchdowns over his last two games played.

The Yazoo City, Miss., native posted all three of his touchdown catches, which were only shy of tying his own school record, in the second half to help the Red Wolves overcome a 7-6 halftime deficit and pick up the 19-point victory.  His 138 receiving yards were the second most of his career, while his nine receptions tied his personal best.

Rucker’s first touchdown catch covered 34 yards and extended A-State lead to 20-7, and his next two covered eight and 33 yards.  He increased his career numbers to 25 receptions for 591 yards and eight touchdowns, which are four shy of tying the ninth most in school history.

The Red Wolves won their season opener for the first time since 2018 and now turn their attention to Memphis, facing the Tigers this Saturday, Sept. 11, at 6:00 p.m. at Centennial Bank Stadium.

