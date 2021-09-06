Drone video captures illegal border crossing

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Drone video released by Border Patrol shows the moment nearly a dozen individuals crossed the border south of Laredo.

The video was captured during the early morning hours of September 1st.

Agents at the south station responded to the area and were able to arrest nine undocumented immigrants after they attempted to evade arrest by running across the highway.

Border Patrol agents credit the use of state-of-the-art technology to be able to spot illegal activity and jump into action.

