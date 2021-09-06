Energy Alert
Rector brings back Labor Day Picnic after cancelling last year

Politicians gave speeches on the main stage.
By Bradley Brewer
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Rector continued its Labor Day picnic tradition on Monday, with hundreds coming out to enjoy the parade and fun all day.

The day started out with a parade, with cars lining up all along Highway 49 for the show.

The fun was only getting started from there, as amusement park rides and several food vendors served the crowd that wasn’t preoccupied with the picnic’s traditional cornhole tournament.

“It’s been great. Our crowds have been as big as ever,” said Nathan Henderson, a chair member of the picnic. “It’s outdoors so everyone can kinda social distance but in the same manner they can see all their old friends, and it’s a reunion of sorts for our town and it’s a great time for everybody.”

Several political figures stopped by as well, to introduce themselves to the locals. And give their pitch to voters in order to gain their support for the upcoming election season.

Republican Leticia Sanders hammered hard on the mantra of all lives matter.

“The vision is that All Lives Matter,” Sanders said. “We’re all in need of severe change in infrastructure in this state, and I just think I’m the best candidate to make sure that happens.”

Meanwhile, Democrat Chris Jones wanted to share his three main values.

“I was raised on the values of faith, family, and community.” Jones said.

He says he’s found plenty of open mindedness from Arkansans in his campaign.

“One of the things that I know and believe about Arkansas, is that when you give Arkansans a chance, they give you a chance,” Jones said. “And they can see past your party and your past.”

Notable absentees were gubernatorial candidates Leslie Rutledge and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, giving lesser known candidates a chance to shine.

