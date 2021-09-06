Energy Alert
Red Wolves soccer drops second straight match to power five team

Red Wolves fell 1-0 Sunday.
Red Wolves fell 1-0 Sunday.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A goal in the 75th minute lifted Kansas to a 1-0 win over the Arkansas State soccer team Sunday at the A-State Soccer Complex.

A-State (1-3-1) held the Jayhawks (3-2-1) in check for much of the match behind Megan McClure’s 9 saves, which tied her season high. Kansas out-shot the Red Wolves 21-9 and registered 10 shots on goal to five for A-State.

Sarah Sodoma gave A-State an early chance in the 27th minute, but her shot found the mitts of KU keeper Melania Pasar. Five of McClure’s saves came in the first half.

Phoebe Harpole handed the Red Wolves another chance in the 47th minute, but Pasar grabbed it to keep A-State off the board. McClure continued to hold the Jayhawks scoreless until the 75th minute, when a ball was deflected off KU’s Shira Elinav for the go-ahead goal.

The Red Wolves return to action Thursday, hosting Tulsa. Match time is set for 3 p.m. CT on ESPN+. For the latest on A-State women’s soccer, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateSoccer), Facebook (/AStateSoccer) and Instagram (@astatesoccer).

