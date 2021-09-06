Energy Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: HWY 63 shut down after multi-vehicle crash

The map on Idrivearkansas.com shows the traffic delays this crash is causing.
The map on Idrivearkansas.com shows the traffic delays this crash is causing.(idrivearkansas.com)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash just south of Imboden is affecting Labor Day travel through Lawrence County.

According to Perry Hutton with the Office of Emergency Management, Highway 63 is blocked near Lawrence Road 2066.

Hutton confirmed crews are working on a serious crash with injuries.

However, he couldn’t elaborate on the condition or how many vehicles were involved.

This crash scene is expected to take several hours to clear up, so drivers will need to find alternate routes.

Hutton suggested taking Highway 62 to Pocahontas or Highway 115 to Smithville and back to Black Rock.

Region 8 News is tracking this developing story and will bring you the latest once more details become available.

