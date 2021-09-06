Two Region 8 women begin new ministry in Wynne

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 pastor is teaming up with someone who moved across the entire country to provide women across the area with a new hope.

“It’s not just the lives of the women that get changed. But it’s their families, and it’s also the community,” said Julianna Crawshaw, the director of Lifehouse Discipleship Recovery Home.

On the outside and the inside, the building doesn’t look like much.

But soon, it’ll become a haven for women looking for a second chance.

“It will be a help for them regarding practical needs. How to do a budget, how to do a resume, cooking, those kinds of things,” Crawshaw said.

The ministry finally got its feet on the ground last month, and Crawshaw hopes to have things up and running officially before Christmas.

“I’ve lost six to eight women in the last year to prison because there was no place for them to go,” said Jenny Douglas, pastor of Lighthouse Church in Vanndale. “And had we had a home like this, I believe I could’ve kept them out of prison.”

Lifehouse is currently a two-woman show, with Crawshaw and pastor Jenny Douglas at the helm. The two are working on renovating what was the Valley View Baptist Church to fit the ministry’s needs.

“Now they’re on board with us, and the people that were in the church that I know have expressed to us that they will help in any way they can,” Douglas said. “They’re so excited that this church is going to live again.”

The program will support housing six women upon opening, with plans to expand to house more people in 2022.

Lifehouse is taking support through monetary donations and volunteer work to get the building up and running.

For more information to help out, send them an email at lifehouse21@gmail.com or check out their Facebook page here.

