What you need to know: Sept. 6

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your Labor Day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Cool early morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s start out our Labor Day with abundant sunshine expected.

Meteorologist Zach Holder will have your full work week forecast, coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Related to a Saturday night shooting, Newport police are looking for a suspect considered armed and dangerous.

Two government benefits related to COVID-19 have ended.

Giving women looking for a second chance in life is the aim of a new faith-based ministry.

How one Region 8 school district is managing to keep the rate of their COVID cases low.

If outdoor activities are on your holiday agenda, we’ll have some tips on avoiding ticks and chiggers.

And find out how the folks in the ‘Foxhole’ are planning to spend their Labor Day!

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

