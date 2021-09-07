Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

All seats sold, standing room only tickets available for Arkansas/Texas game

By Kyle Parkinson - Razorback Athletics
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For the first time since 2017, Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will be filled to full capacity when the Arkansas Razorbacks host rival Texas on Saturday night in primetime at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Due to all tickets being sold in the seating bowl, a limited number of standing room only tickets are being made available for $50 for the first showdown with the Longhorns in Fayetteville since 2004. The tickets will be located on the north deck of the stadium and have a limited view of the playing field. To purchase standing room only tickets click here.

The match-up with the Horns will also feature a stripe out Razorback Stadium with fans being asked to wear red or white to the game depending on the section their seats are located in. Click here for a map with a full breakdown of which colors coincide with which sections in the stadium.

The second year of the Sam Pittman era began with a 38-17 victory over Rice yesterday in front of the largest crowd at DWRRS since 2018 with 64,065 tickets distributed. After hosting Texas on Saturday, the Hogs will have home games remaining against Georgia Southern (Sept. 18), Auburn (Oct. 16), UAPB (Oct. 23 at War Memorial Stadium), Mississippi State (Nov. 6) and Missouri (Nov. 26).

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The map on Idrivearkansas.com shows the traffic delays this crash is causing.
HWY 63 reopened after multi-vehicle crash
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Hurricane hunters chart course through storm season
USAF Navigator: “We’re flying in a hostile environment”
William Oliver charged with reckless homicide
Father charged with homicide after mistaking 8-year-old daughter for intruder
A Newport man died Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 167 in south Arkansas,...
Newport man killed in crash

Latest News

Arkansas State women’s golf sets program records in 2021-22 opener
Rucker exploded for 9 receptions, 138 yards, and 3 TDs in Saturday's win for Arkansas State.
Corey Rucker named Sun Belt’s Offensive Player of the Week
Red Wolves fell 1-0 Sunday.
Red Wolves soccer drops second straight match to power five team
Watch the Red Wolves Coaches Show Sunday at 10:35pm on KAIT