Arkansas launches Hogs+

Arkansas Athletics is partnering with Sport & Story to launch Hogs+, a subscription-based content streaming network that is set to launch Friday, Sept. 10 on arkansasrazorbacks.com and hogsplus.com.

Arkansas Athletics will be among the first collegiate athletics department to launch its own direct-to-consumer subscription-based streaming content network designed to serve Razorback fans. Hogs+ will feature exclusive content that will take Razorback fans behind the scenes with their favorite teams, student-athletes and coaches. Along with entertaining content, Hogs+ members that are not already Razorback Foundation members will receive a complimentary Razorback Foundation membership, receive discounts on Razorbacks merchandise, plus many other benefits. To become a Hogs+ member for just $7.99 per month fans can visit hogsplus.com starting Friday, Sept. 10.

Hogs+ is the latest content production with Sport & Story, in a relationship that already includes: the Hog Pod, one of the top sports podcasts achieving a spot in the top 25 Apple Podcasts for sports in the world, the Razorback Daily, a daily podcast featuring former Razorback QB Quinn Grovey and former men’s basketball coach Matt Zimmerman, and the Razorback Brew, a daily email that gets fans caught up on everything Razorbacks.

“I’m grateful for Hunter Yurachek’s vision that allows us to connect Razorback fans to their team in a way they have never experienced before,” Sport & Story Media President/Executive Producer Bo Mattingly said. “Streaming compelling original content directly to consumers is the future of college athletics and we’re proud to help make the University of Arkansas an innovative leader in college sports by delivering this premium content on a weekly basis through Hogs+.”

Industry leading, design and engineering firm and current Razorback Athletics digital platform partner, WMT Digital, has built a new platform and user experiences for Hogs+. The platform will integrate the content into arkansasrazorbacks.com, hogsplus.com and the Arkansas Razorbacks app to make for an easily accessible and user-friendly experience to engage with the unique content that can only be found in one place. Hogs+ production crews have been embedded with Head Coach Sam Pittman and the Razorback football team since the first team meeting in early August. The behind the scenes content will be seen in the first four episodes of The Follow on Hogs+.

“This would not be possible without the leadership of Arkansas,” said WMT founder and CEO Andres Focil. “They are making a significant investment in content that traditionally can only be found on the platforms of major television networks. They’ve decided to own that opportunity and bring it directly to the ultra-passionate fans of Arkansas. We appreciate the opportunity to be the technology platform powering this enterprise because we are equally bullish about the partnership of technology with high-end and thoughtful story-telling.”

Hogs+ will feature a full menu of episodic content series featuring all of Arkansas Athletics, including:

The Follow

An all-access pass to go behind the scenes with your favorite Razorback teams before, during, and after the games.

My Time

Storytelling content that spotlights the biggest names and personalities in Razorback Athletics.

Razorback Film Room

HOGS+ analysts break down the plays and players that make the difference on the field and court.

Razorback Rewind

Celebrate the greatest games, plays, and moments from the storied history of Razorback sports. Thanks to thousands of hours of archived content from the Pryor Center and KATV.

Razorback Films

Documentaries featuring the stories and personalities from Hogs history. Including 22 Straight: The Story of Tragedy, Triumph, a Record Winning Streak, and the Razorback Players Who Won a National Championship! Produced by Larry Foley and Jim Borden

Razorback Classics

Razorback greats including Frank Broyles and Houston Nutt are joined by former players as they look back at the biggest Razorback games.

Hog Pod Face to Face

Up close and personal one-on-one interviews with Razorback athletes, coaches and newsmakers.

Razorback Daily Dose

Watch “Q” and “Z” discuss the daily news and events surrounding Arkansas sports.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.